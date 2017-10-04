State: Clackamas business illegally selling insurance; cease-and-desist order issued

A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
Robert Lee West, 28, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.More >
After hours of public testimony and deliberation, the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission decided to remove a controversial highway marker that has symbols of the confederacy from its historic register.More >
A woman who attended Tigard High School was one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
When a gunman started firing into a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Iraq war veteran Taylor Winston thought on his feet.More >
