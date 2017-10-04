State: Clackamas business illegally selling insurance; cease-and-desist order issued

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has issued a cease-and-desist order against Gilliam County Title of Clackamas.

The Division of Financial Regulation stated the company is attempting to sell insurance without a license.

The division was contacted in July 2017 from someone whose elderly parents had received sales pitches for title insurance from Gilliam County Title.

The state department reported that Gilliam County Title is not licensed to sell insurance in Oregon.

The company’s primary place of business is on Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said the registered agent and president of the company, Lowell C. Hallock, and manager William Ezra, are not licensed to sell insurance in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said Hallock and Ezra have not responded to communication from investigators.

“In Oregon, insurance agents and agencies must be licensed to sell insurance by the division. This license ensures that insurance agents are held to high standards of education and ethics. Selling insurance without a license is illegal,” according to a statement from the state agency.

Oregonians can look up licensing information at dfr.oregon.gov or by calling 888-877-4894.

