Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by semi in NE Portland

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a semi in northeast Portland.

The collision occurred near Northeast 47th Avenue and Columbia Boulevard at around 5:35 a.m.

Police said the driver remained at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

No details were immediately released about what led to the collision.

