Police: Underage robbery suspects arrested for carjacking crime spree in Portland

Three underage robbery suspects were arrested for a carjacking crime spree that spanned two weeks throughout Portland, according to police.

An officer spotted a stolen 2016 Honda CRV on the 10000 block of Southeast Stark Street at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going. A chase ensued until the suspect crashed near the onramp to northbound Interstate 205 and westbound Interstate 84.

Additional officers responded to the scene and took the driver and two passengers into custody. Detectives said further investigation revealed the underage suspects had been involved in multiple crimes.

They are accused of robbing a woman of her cell phone near Southeast 4th Avenue and Yamhill Street on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 24, the trio is accused of stealing car keys from a woman near North Killingsworth Street and Commercial Avenue. Both women sustained minor injuries during the robberies.

On Sept. 28, police responded to a carjacking on the 4200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. A woman suffered minor injuries and her 2012 Ford Focus was stolen.

The car was found on Oct.2 on the 4800 block of Northeast Flanders Street with heavy front-end damage from a crash.

On Sept. 29, another woman was carjacked and the suspects got away with the Honda CRV involved in Tuesday’s chase and crash.

The suspects have also been connected to a carjacking involving a woman Monday on the 4000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. The car was recovered Tuesday.

Investigators don’t believe the suspects used weapons during the robberies, but instead used physical force.

The suspects were booked into juvenile detention on charges including second-degree robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Police said the suspects are not being identified due to their ages.

The ages of the suspects were also not released by investigators.

Detectives believe there will be more charges and additional arrests as part of this investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.

