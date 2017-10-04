MORE previews FashioNXT 2017 with stylish Anne Bocci

The largest fashion event in the Northwest is returning soon, and will be featuring styles and trends galore, including 3-D printed shoes.

MORE's Stephanie Kralevich caught up with Anne Bocci, a local designer, to talk about what attendees of FashioNXT can expect.

Both Stephanie and Anne are going to be judges at the event next week.

FashioNXT runs Oct. 11 - 14 in Portland. For more details on the full four days of fashion, visit FashioNXT.com.

