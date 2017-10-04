Boy Scouts sued for $21 million in Portland over sex abuse claim - KPTV - FOX 12

Boy Scouts sued for $21 million in Portland over sex abuse claims

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Attorneys representing three former Boy Scouts are suing the Boy Scouts of America and its Portland-area chapter for $21 million, saying they let a known pedophile become a scout leader.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court is the latest in more than 100 filed against the scouting organization, according to attorney Peter Janci.

The suit alleges the Boy Scouts allowed Calvin Malone back into the organization after he had been caught abusing at least one scout in California in 1970. The suit says that despite this knowledge, the organization hired Malone to be a scout leader in Portland in 1974.

The three scouts, who were then aged 10 to 13, were allegedly sexually assaulted by Malone in 1974 and 1975.

Malone was convicted of rape and child molestation in 1993 and is being held in a special detention facility for sex offenders in Washington state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.