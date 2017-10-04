Nevada inmate accused of killing man found off Rocky Butte cliff in Portland in 2015

A man in prison in Nevada is now facing a murder charge in Portland in connection with the death of a man found off a cliff at Rocky Butte.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Avonte T. Armstead on one count of murder Sept. 14.

Police released information about the case Wednesday.

Irving I. Batalla, 22, was found at the base of a cliff at Rocky Butte in Portland the evening of July 7, 2015. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At that time in 2015, investigators told FOX 12 that Batalla’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, but his manner of death was undetermined. It also was not clear how he ended up off the cliff.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives said they determined Armstead had killed Batalla.

No other details were released about the investigation, including a possible motive.

Armstead is being extradited from custody in Carson City, Nevada to the Multnomah County Jail to face the murder charge.

According to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center Facility website, Armstead was booked in May 2016 on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

