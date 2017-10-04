Jewsbury joins Tigard students for Walk and Bike to School Day

A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.More >
An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.More >
Robert Lee West, 28, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.More >
Robert Lee West, 28, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.More >
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >
After hours of public testimony and deliberation, the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission decided to remove a controversial highway marker that has symbols of the confederacy from its historic register.More >
After hours of public testimony and deliberation, the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission decided to remove a controversial highway marker that has symbols of the confederacy from its historic register.More >
A woman who attended Tigard High School was one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
A woman who attended Tigard High School was one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest player ever on the roster!More >
The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest player ever on the roster!More >
The Portland Timbers are always on the lookout for homegrown talent, and their latest signing has shown that he has the heart of a champion as he has battled cancer.More >
The Portland Timbers are always on the lookout for homegrown talent, and their latest signing has shown that he has the heart of a champion as he has battled cancer.More >
The Portland Timbers announced the recipients of $45,000 in grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund on Tuesday.More >
The Portland Timbers announced the recipients of $45,000 in grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund on Tuesday.More >
Larrys Mabiala, who joined the Portland Timbers in late June, sat down with FOX 12’s Nat Borchers about playing center-back and Mabiala’s transition with his family to the Rose City.More >
Larrys Mabiala, who joined the Portland Timbers in late June, sat down with FOX 12’s Nat Borchers about playing center-back and Mabiala’s transition with his family to the Rose City.More >
The Portland Timbers and Thorns are selling scarves with images of the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls to support the restoration efforts that will be necessary due to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
The Portland Timbers and Thorns are selling scarves with images of the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls to support the restoration efforts that will be necessary due to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.More >
Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.More >
Cristian Roldan scored his sixth goal of the season on a wild scramble to give Seattle an early advantage, and Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to help the Portland Timbers escape with a 1-1 draw with the rival Sounders on Sunday night.More >
Cristian Roldan scored his sixth goal of the season on a wild scramble to give Seattle an early advantage, and Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to help the Portland Timbers escape with a 1-1 draw with the rival Sounders on Sunday night.More >