Jewsbury joins Tigard students for Walk and Bike to School Day

Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day.

Retired Portland Timbers midfielder Jack Jewsbury joined students and families from Mary Woodward Elementary in Tigard Wednesday morning.

The event is part of a partnership between the City of Tigard's Safe Routes to School program and the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

Jewsbury explained that it's a way to promote health and transportation alternatives for families.

“It's exciting for me to see the community come together for such a good thing,” he told FOX 12. “The Timbers and the Thorns are about bringing people together and encourage a healthy lifestyle, and that's what we are looking at today.”

Jewsbury, students and parents taking part in the walk Wednesday all noted how lucky they were when it came to the weather, saying even though it was chilly it was still a beautiful morning.

For more information on Tigard’s Safe Routes to School program, please visit Tigard-OR.gov.

