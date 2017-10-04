Police: Arrest made in cold case murder of Gresham woman

An Idaho woman was arrested Wednesday for the June 2016 killing of a Gresham woman, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Detectives arrested Angela Rose McCraw-Hester in Pocatello, Idaho, after arriving in the area earlier this week while continuing the investigation into the murder of Annastasia Hester.

Officers said McCraw-Hester is the current wife of Hester's ex-husband Matthew Hester.

McCraw-Hester was arrested as the detectives executed a search warrant at her home, and she is currently being held in the Bannock County Jail on a charge of murder, awaiting extradition to Oregon.

Emergency dispatchers got a call from Hester herself early in the morning of June 10, 2016. She reported she had been stabbed several times, but she died before she could describe her attacker.

Hester’s mother Beth McBride told FOX 12 this past June about her horror knowing how her daughter was alone in her final moments.

“She had to have been terrified,” McBride said. “I hope we can get justice.”

McBride also said that Hester’s young daughter, who lived with her mother before the killing, had moved to Idaho to live with her father after the death.

“She adored that little girl," McBride said. “Everything she did, she did for Alice.”

The arrest Wednesday came after an extensive investigation by the East County Major Crimes Team and with assistance from multiple agencies.

“Getting to this point in the investigation would not have been possible without assistance from the Pocatello Police Department, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Justice, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Bannock County District Attorney’s Office,” Gresham detective Aaron Turnage said. “Combing through mounds of evidence takes time and a lot of help from people dedicated to bringing justice and closure to a horrific event.”

