Oregon City police searching for parking meter thieves

Someone is cutting metal poles and stealing parking meters in the downtown area of Oregon City.

Police said there have been multiple parking meter thefts, with the latest one taking place Tuesday.

The thefts have each occurred during overnight hours.

Officers said meters generally contain very few coins because they are frequently emptied. However, the meters themselves are expensive to replace.

Anyone who finds a stolen parking meter or anyone with information about this investigation is asked to all the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case 17-3571.

