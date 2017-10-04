Boil water notice issued for Boring Water District #24 customers - KPTV - FOX 12

Boil water notice issued for Boring Water District #24 customers

BORING, OR (KPTV) -

A boil water notice was issued Wednesday for Boring Water District #24 customers.

District workers said a water main broke in the area, which led to the boil water advisory.

Some customers were left with no water or very little pressure due to the break.

The district posted on its website that workers hoped to have the issue resolved by Wednesday evening.

