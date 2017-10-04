Pip's Original Doughnuts owner says cyber thieves made off with $25,000

The owner of Pip’s Original Doughnuts in Portland is trying to recover $25,000 he says was stolen by cyber thieves.

Nate Snell posted on Facebook on Tuesday that in less than 60 minutes a worldwide group of cyber thieves charged thousands of dollars of stuff to their debit account.

Snell said they bought everything from shoes to makeup, and even plane tickets on Fiji Airlines with the compromised debit card.

He adds there are pages of charges from across the U.S. and places like Luxembourg and Venezuela.

Snell told KPTV his credit union is looking into the breach and theft.

