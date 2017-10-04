City Council again extends housing emergency declaration for Portland

The City Council has once again voted to extend the housing emergency declaration for Portland.

An emergency declaration was first made in October 2015 due to rising rent prices and increasing homelessness in Portland.

The council extended the declaration in September 2016, and then did the same Wednesday.

The city ordinance states, “Portland has grown by more than 80,000 people in 29,000 households since 2000, but housing supply has not come close to meeting the demand.”

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis estimated that the Portland housing market was “under-built” by 23,000 units of housing.

The homeless population rose from 3,801 in 2015 to 4,177 in 2017.

The emergency declaration allows additional resources and funding to be made available to combat those issues.

The full ordinance can be found at portlandoregon.gov. The emergency declaration was extended for 18 months Wednesday.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council voted to extend the sunset of the “Affordable Housing Preservation and Portland Renter Protections Code” that added mandatory relocation assistance for the involuntary displacement of renters.

The ordinance was set to end Friday, but will now be extended into December. At that time, it's possible there will be a vote on a permanent version of the rule.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.