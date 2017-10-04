'Coffee With A Cop' brings together officers and community members

Police officers and community members shared a cup of coffee at a Starbucks on Southeast Hawthorne Wednesday morning as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day

The idea behind the effort is to give officers a chance to get to know community members in a casual setting and to improve communication between the police and the public.

Neighbors like Glenn Devitt told FOX 12 they like the idea of getting the community more involved in keeping the city safe.

"Calling 911 is one thing, but actually having people in the neighborhood being aware and looking out for neighbors is really the solution, I think, to a lot of the lower level crime that happens in our area," Devitt said.

Many of the law enforcement officers around the area took part in the effort Wednesday, including deputies from Clackamas County and Washington County Sheriff’s Office and police officers from Portland, Beaverton, Tigard and West Linn.

#NationalCoffeeWithACop today. Thanks to all that came out and talked with us. Special thanks to @Starbucks for hosting. #WorkingTogether pic.twitter.com/iHSQKx7pEX — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) October 4, 2017

Celebrating National #CoffeeWithACop Day w/ Las Vegas close to our hearts & hope by our side.



?????????? pic.twitter.com/mijrCPL5d4 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) October 4, 2017

Thanks to @SchollsDB for letting us hang with them this morning for National Coffee with a Cop day. pic.twitter.com/d9u9P8wd3G — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) October 4, 2017

Happy National #CoffeeWithACop Day! Come meet our Traffic Officers at @Starbucks on 23rd/Burnside from 11am-1pm. We'll be the ones in pink! pic.twitter.com/CLQXKIiwLr — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 4, 2017

Still time to come see us at Willamette Coffee House! #coffeewithacop #CoffeeWithACopDay2017 pic.twitter.com/gsLLIPHORQ — West Linn P.D. (@WLPDNews) October 4, 2017

The program started in California about six years ago, and soon became a national trend.

