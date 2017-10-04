'Coffee With A Cop' brings together officers and community membe - KPTV - FOX 12

'Coffee With A Cop' brings together officers and community members

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Police officers and community members shared a cup of coffee at a Starbucks on Southeast Hawthorne Wednesday morning as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day

The idea behind the effort is to give officers a chance to get to know community members in a casual setting and to improve communication between the police and the public.

Neighbors like Glenn Devitt told FOX 12 they like the idea of getting the community more involved in keeping the city safe.

"Calling 911 is one thing, but actually having people in the neighborhood being aware and looking out for neighbors is really the solution, I think, to a lot of the lower level crime that happens in our area," Devitt said.

Many of the law enforcement officers around the area took part in the effort Wednesday, including deputies from Clackamas County and Washington County Sheriff’s Office and police officers from Portland, Beaverton, Tigard and West Linn.

The program started in California about six years ago, and soon became a national trend.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.