C-Tran drivers practice taking the shoulder to get around traffic

Drivers stuck in traffic may fantasize about moving onto the shoulder and driving past the back-up, but that is now a reality for people who ride C-Tran in Vancouver.

The "Bus on Shoulder" project will be an option for C-Tran drivers on State Road 14 between Interstate 205 and Southeast 164th Avenue.

Bus drivers will have the option to use the shoulder any time traffic speeds dip below 35 miles per hour. They practiced their new strategy on the highway during training rides Wednesday.

Officials want commuters to get used to new signage and striping on the pavement while also learning not to follow buses going on the shoulder, which is still against the law for drivers.

This shoulder strategy is used in other cities around the country, and Washington State Department of Transportation officials said the goal is to alleviate long delays for bus riders.

"Congestion, traffic, that's something that affects everybody,” WSDOT Communications Manager Bart Treece said. “With having this bus on shoulder pilot project, it's an opportunity to see this work in the area and help give some time back to the people who are stuck on 14, day in and day out."

C-Tran drivers are still being trained, but drivers will see them moving onto the shoulder very soon.

More information on the program is available at WSDOT.WA.gov.

