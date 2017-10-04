Vancouver police investigating robbery at Umpqua Bank

Vancouver police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 1:48 p.m. at the Umpqua Bank located at 10705 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank, presented a note and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police searched the area for the suspect but he was not located.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Vancouver police.

