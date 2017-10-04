Brush fire burns close to homes along SR-14 in Vancouver

A brush fire burned dangerously close to a couple of homes Wednesday afternoon along State Route 14 in Vancouver.

The brush fire was reported just after 2:45 p.m. on SR-14 westbound at milepost 3.9, near Lieser Road.

The right westbound lane of SR-14 was closed while firefighters put the flames out.

Firefighters tending to charred spot along SR 14 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/KB2imJApEP — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) October 4, 2017

Hot spots look like they're out along SR14, going around traffic to check other areas @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Ss90TFPH1S — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) October 4, 2017

Homeowner Marge Tavares was inside her home when the brush fire started outside, and she says she didn't see the flames or smell the smoke.

Thankfully, Tavares neighbors grabbed hoses and started spraying down her backyard.

Neighbors helping neighbors, this is AG who says 'we need to stick together' @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rkVoyg73I4 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) October 5, 2017

One neighbor said he could see the flames from the highway.

"As high as the house and probably another 8-feet, it was just a straight up wall of white. I came running right at it and like I said the ash was really big and everything was wanting to go," said AG.

Around 4 p.m., firefighters tackled the last few hot spots just behind Tavares fence,

"Even people who don't live in this neighborhood stopped by and had hoses out here when I came out," said Tavares. "A man who lives in downtown Vancouver was out here with a hose."

Tavares told FOX 12 she is blessed to have people watching out for her and the home she's lived in for the past 35 years.

"Wonderful people, the firefighters and the people who stopped to help, I can't thank them enough," Tavares said.

No word if the fire damaged private property or how it started.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.