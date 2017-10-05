Police: Forklift ramp stolen from Lumber Liquidators in Milwaukie

Forklift ramp similar to the one that was stolen (Photo: Milwaukie Police Department)

A forklift ramp was stolen overnight from Lumber Liquidators in Milwaukie, according to police.

Milwaukie Police Department said at 7 a.m. they were called out to Lumber Liquidators, located in the Milwaukie Market Place, on the report of a theft.

The business told police the forklift ramp was stolen from behind the store sometime over night. The ramp is about 30-feet long, is made of steel and weighs about 4,000 pounds.

The forklift ramp is said to be valued around $17,000.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.

