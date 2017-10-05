Beaverton elementary school not allowing Halloween costumes this year

A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.More >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
An Idaho woman was arrested Wednesday for the June 2016 killing of a Gresham woman, according to the Gresham Police Department.More >
Robert Lee West, 28, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.More >
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >
