Sheriff: Shots fired in Oak Hills, three men hospitalized

Deputies are investigating an incident involving gunshots in Oak Hills that sent three men to the hospital Wednesday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a cul-de-sac at 10:15 p.m. on the report of gunshots and people yelling.

When deputies arrived to the scene, all vehicles had fled the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located two men in a vehicle described as severely damaged several blocks from the reported incident.

Both men were transported to a local hospital with extensive injuries that were apparently not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said a third man was also admitted to the hospital later with undetermined injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shots fired. No information on suspect has been released and the sheriff’s office said there is currently very limited information on the incident.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the shots fired to call detectives at 503-846-2500.

