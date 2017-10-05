Sheriff: Shots fired in Washington County neighborhood, three men hospitalized

Deputies have a mystery on their hands after reports of yelling and gunfire in a quiet northern Washington County neighborhood led to the discovery of three injured men.

Deputies said just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, they received reports of yelling and possible gunfire near Northwest Lyndel Lane north of Highway 26.

When deputies responded to the scene, the people involved were gone, but a short time later two men were found badly hurt in a car that was parked half a mile away along Northwest 167th Avenue and Schmidt Way.

According to the deputies, the men had been stabbed or slashed by a sharp object and the car they were in had bullet holes in it. However, because of the extent of their injuries at the scene, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they’d been shot.

A third man was shot and walked into a nearby hospital on his own after the incident, and now deputies are working to figure out how he is connected to the scene.

So far, investigators said there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what exactly unfolded, who may be responsible and what the motive behind it may be.

Investigators noted there is no indication this is gang-related, and now the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping tips from the public may help them connect the dots or lead them to a suspect.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident to call detectives at 503-846-2500.

