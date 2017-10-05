On the Go with Joe at Nightmare Factory - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Nightmare Factory

Posted: Updated:
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Things got scary in Salem for Joe V. as he faced the fearsome Nightmare Factory.

Now in its 30th year, the Nightmare Factory promises Halloween fun for thrill seekers from Oct. 6 to Nov. 4 and says it will bring guests its “most terrifying haunt ever!”

The factory is located at the campus of the Oregon School for the Deaf.

For more information about hours, rules and tickets, visit NightmareFactorySalem.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.