P!NK announces Portland performance at Moda Center

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 US singer Alecia Moore, known under the stage name P!NK, performs during her concert at the 25th Sziget (Island) Festival in Northern Budapest, Hungary. AP image.

Pop star P!NK is coming to the Rose City next year.

The singer announced the dates of her 2018 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour on Thursday, which include a stop in Portland.

P!NK will be performing at the Moda Center May 15. Seattle fans can also catch her at the Key Arena May 13.

"Beautiful Trauma" will be P!NK's 7th studio album and will go on sale Oct. 13.

The acclaimed singer has won several awards, including three Grammys.

In addition to her music, P!NK is also known for her involvement in charitable causes, including Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry.

Ticket's for P!NK's show in Portland will go on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the Rose Quarter Box Office Friday, Oct. 13, the same day as her album, at 10 a.m.

