Panera rolls out delivery from 7 local locations

From the Panera kitchen, to your door: the popular sit-down restaurant chain has gone mobile in the Portland metro area.

Panera announced the roll-out of delivery service at seven local locations Thursday.

Here are the cafes that now offer delivery:

• Beaverton - 3435 Southwest Cedar Hills Blvd

• Portland - 11563 Northeast Glenn Widing Drive

• Tigard - 10230 Southwest Washington Square Road

• Happy Valley - 12190 Southeast 82nd Avenue

• Vancouver - 915 Southeast 164th Avenue

• Hazel Dell - 7200 Northeast Hwy 99

• Hillsboro - 7202 Northeast Cornell Road

From those locations, delivery service is available for customers who are within an eight-minute drive and for orders between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. everyday.

Panera's entire lunch and dinner menus are available for delivery, with a $5 order minimum and $3 delivery service fee.

Anyone interested in seeing if Panera delivery is an option for them can visit delivery.panerabread.com or download the Panera Bread mobile app and enter their zip code for more information on delivery coverage and times in their area.

In addition to offering delivery, Panera needs more employees. It is hiring 100 new team members for delivery jobs.

Job listings for the open delivery positions can be found on the Panera job site.

