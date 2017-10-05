Woman killed in crash near Junction City; cell phone use investi - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman killed in crash near Junction City; cell phone use investigated as factor

A woman was killed in a crash near Junction City.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Territorial Highway and Ferguson Road at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Carrie L. Hitt, 42, of Junction City, was driving a Ford Bronco when she went off the roadway.

The SUV rolled and Hitt was thrown from the vehicle into the northbound lane of Territorial Highway.

A Honda CRV driven by a 32-year-old woman from Yakima was coming the same direction and police said the driver was unable to avoid Hitt.

Hitt was struck by the CRV and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oregon State Police reported cell phone usage by Hitt is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

OSP reminds drivers that the distracted driving and cell phone law changed on Oct. 1, making it illegal to use any phone function that requires holding or touching the phone while driving. For more details, go to Oregon.gov.

