Sam Barlow HS on lockdown as police investigate report of possible weapon

Sam Barlow High School in Gresham is currently on lockdown as police are investigating reports of a possible weapon on or near the campus.

The school posted an update on social media around 11:40 a.m. stating that the school building is locked and students are remaining in their classrooms.

They also noted that no one is allowed out of the building nor are school officials letting anyone inside.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the lockdown was prompted by a student at the school who reported seeing another student on campus with a handgun Thursday morning. They also added that no shots have been fired.

The Gresham Police Department reported that there are nearly two dozen uniformed officers from their department and the Multnomah County Sheriff's office on the scene.Officials noted that the scene appears safe at the moment but officers noted they are taking the situation, "very seriously."

