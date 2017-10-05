Forest Grove motorcycle officer involved in crash; injuries not life-threatening

A Forest Grove motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were responding to another crash in the area of Highway 47 and Maple Street when they found the motorcycle officer on the 1900 block of Ash Street.

Details were not released about what caused the officer to crash, but an ambulance was called to the scene. A Forest Grove Police Department spokesman said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said there were also no life-threatening injuries in connection with the crash on Highway 47.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.