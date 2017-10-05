PHOTOS: Andy Carson’s 2017 Halloween dress up day at Goodwill - KPTV - FOX 12

PHOTOS: Andy Carson’s 2017 Halloween dress up day at Goodwill

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Thursday marked an annual Good Day Oregon tradition: Andy Carson dressed up in nearly two dozen Halloween costumes at a southeast Portland Goodwill.

Andy’s celebrated Halloween early in this way on FOX 12 for 20 years.

For the 2017 edition, his looks included dresses, wigs and accessories galore.

A post shared by Andy C (@andythec) on

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.