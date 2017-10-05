Erik Meiser convicted of murder for killing Lake Oswego man in 2012

Erik Meiser has been convicted of murder for killing 57-year-old Frederick “Fritz” Hayes Jr. in Lake Oswego in 2012.

The judge delivered the verdict in court Thursday afternoon. Meiser had been facing the charge of aggravated murder, but he was found guilty on the lesser charge of murder.

Meiser was arrested in September 2012 after a nationwide manhunt ended when he was found at a Corvallis motel.

Investigators said Meiser was in Hayes’ home armed with a machete the morning of Sept. 17, 2012. Hayes and his wife returned from a walk and were confronted by Meiser.

Court documents state Hayes’ wife ran out of the home screaming, and when she looped back around, she found her husband bleeding. Hayes died in his wife’s arms while she was on the phone with 911, according to court documents.

Hayes had recently retired from his job as an engineer for a computer company.

Meiser was identified as the only suspect in the case. He has a long criminal history in multiple states.

Meiser’s competency to stand trial has been debated in court multiple times since his arrest. He was ultimately deemed fit to stand trial in August 2016.

Meiser sent a letter from jail to FOX 12 in October 2012 saying, "There's another murder victim." Meiser agreed to an interview with FOX 12 at that time, but changed his mind after talking to a lawyer.

Meiser has long been considered a person of interest in the stabbing death of Nick Fickett, 28, of Kelso, whose body was found near a homeless camp along the banks of the Cowlitz River in July 2012.

This story will be updated when sentencing information becomes available.

