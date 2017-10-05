Corbett students adopt boy with cerebral palsy as part of Sparrow Clubs program

Corbett students have adopted a 5-year-old boy with cerebral palsy as part of the Sparrow Clubs program.

Taran was introduced at an assembly at Corbett High School on Thursday. He endured six surgeries in just the first year of his life.

Now, middle school and high school students in Corbett will raise money to help pay for his medical costs, while also providing emotional support for Taran and his family.

Taran will meet the rest of the community Friday at Corbett’s homecoming football game. He will be presented with a jersey at halftime.

For more information on the Sparrow Clubs program, go to Corbett.k12.or.us.

