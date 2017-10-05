Police: Battle Ground man attacked mother with knife, charged at officers

A Battle Ground man attacked his mother with a knife and then charged at officers who responded to the scene, according to police.

Police were called out to the Battle Ground Mobile Estates on the 300 block of Southwest 7th Avenue at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman reported being stabbed on her hand by her adult son. The woman was able to run away to a neighboring home.

Investigators said the suspect, 19-year-old Austin R. Puckett, initially ran away toward Kiwanis Park, but then returned to the mobile home.

Police said he exited the home and was initially cooperative with officers, but then he suddenly charged at them and resisted arrest.

A Taser was used to take the suspect into custody. Police said he was armed with a knife and another knife was found nearby.

Investigators said the second knife was used in the attack on his mother.

Police said Puckett attempted to stab his mother in the chest repeatedly and the injuries she sustained were the result of her grabbing the knife with both hands to protect herself.

The woman was evaluated at the scene, but refused transport to the hospital.

The officers who took Puckett into custody were not injured.

Puckett was booked into the Clark County Jail on assault charges.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.