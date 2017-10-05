Two injured as plane makes ‘hard landing’ near Hillsboro

A pilot and a passenger were injured Thursday afternoon after a single-engine plane made a hard landing near Hillsboro.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Piper PA24, landed at the Twin Oaks Airpark around 2:20 p.m.

Officials said the pilot was able to keep the plane upright during the incident. They added that the landing gear was torn off the plane and the fuselage and wings sustained damage during the crash.

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and treated the two people on board for minor injuries.

Firefighters have treated two patients, both being transported with non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no determination of the cause yet, but the FAA will continue to investigate the incident.

