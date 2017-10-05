‘Sporty Spice Bandit’ gets 20 years in prison for Vancouver bank robbery, police chase

From left: Surveillance image of the "Sporty Spice bandit" released by the FBI, Air 12 image of bank robbery suspect being taken into custody in Vancouver, Andrew Lehr in court and Lehr hiding his face outside the courtroom (KPTV)

A man who robbed a bank and led police on a high-speed chase in Vancouver has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Andrew Lehr, 47, of Aurora, pleaded guilty this week to charges of first-degree theft, third-degree assault, attempt to elude and malicious mischief.

Lehr was arrested in June.

Police said he robbed a Wells Fargo bank on the 8200 block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive, pointed a gun at a worker and then led police on a chase with speeds topping 100 mph.

Court documents said Lehr hit at least one other car during the chase.

Lehr eventually crashed near Northeast 47th Street and Minnehaha Street, causing $300,000 damage to fiber optic boxes.

Police found money scattered in the crashed car, along with items that matched what the bank robbery suspect was wearing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Lehr admitted robbing the bank with a BB gun and confessed to additional bank robberies in Tigard and Wilsonville.

The FBI dubbed the robber the “Sporty Spice Bandit” because he wore athletic-related clothing.

Court documents state Lehr told police he had worked as a computer coder for four months. He has a lengthy multi-state criminal history and was on federal probation for a prior bank robbery at the time of his arrest.

Lehr was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.

