Phil, Penny Knight donate Ducks-themed Hummer for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation auction

Fans of the Oregon Ducks have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a custom Hummer owned by one of the university’s most famous graduates.

Phil Knight, along with his wife Penny Knight, donated a custom H-1 Hummer to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The Hummer was hand-painted for the ultimate Ducks fan.

All proceeds from the sale of the vehicle will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which is hosting the organization’s annual chef’s dinner and auction at the Portland Art Museum Oct. 12.

The Hummer is available for viewing and bidding at the Dick Hannah Truck Center in Vancouver.

