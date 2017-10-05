Oregon State Hospital escapee taken into custody

An Oregon State Hospital patient who escaped from custody and was last seen in Eugene was taken into custody Friday morning.

Peace Dawn Wickham, 34, was reported missing Thursday.

He was admitted from Lane County to the Junction City campus of Oregon State Hospital in November 2016 after being found guilty except for insanity on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Wickham was last seen at the Laurel Hill Center in Eugene, where he was attending a treatment group at 1:52 p.m. Thursday.

Two Oregon State Hospital workers were assigned to escort Wickham, but they lost sight of him when he ran away from the group.

Wickham was located at approximately 9 a.m. Friday and taken into custody by Eugene police.

He was taken to the Lane County jail to await transport back to the hospital's Junction City campus.

The Oregon Healthy Authority expressed appreciation for the efforts to find Wickham and is reviewing the incident to determine "what went wrong and prevent it from happening again."

