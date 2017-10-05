Police searching for Oregon State Hospital escapee last seen in Eugene

Police are searching for an Oregon State Hospital patient who escaped from custody and was last seen in Eugene.

Peace Dawn Wickham, 34, was reported missing Thursday.

He was admitted from Lane County to the Junction City campus of Oregon State Hospital in November 2016 after being found guilty except for insanity on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Authorities said Wickham is not currently considered a danger to himself or others. However, anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him.

Wickham was last seen at the Laurel Hill Center in Eugene, where he was attending a treatment group at 1:52 p.m. Thursday.

Two Oregon State Hospital workers were assigned to escort Wickham, but they lost sight of him when he ran away from the group.

Wickham is described as a black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 215 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a large Afro. He was last wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers. Wickham has tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888.

