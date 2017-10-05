Violent message targeting Muslims found at Multnomah Co. office

Police are investigating after a Multnomah County employee found a hateful and threatening message inside a county office.

County leaders say the employee spotted the message at the Lincoln Building in southwest Portland on Wednesday.

It was a sticker advocating violence against Muslims and it was found in a break room.

Officials said the area is only accessible by people with employee badges, but it is a common space used by other tenants of the building, including state workers.

County leaders say they have a zero tolerance policy regarding hate speech. They sent a letter to all employees about the issue and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

The incident comes on the heels of a recent request by Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith to conduct an independent review of potential racial bias within county employment practices.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.