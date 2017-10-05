Story of unlikely friendship told in ‘Victoria and Abdul’

Do you enjoy a little history lesson with your entertainment? Then you might want to catch the new movie, "Victoria and Abdul" this weekend.

"Victoria and Abdul" highlights the unlikely bond between Queen Victoria and a young Indian clerk named Abdul. It's a story of friendship that was almost never told.

The film is based on a book by Shrabani Basu, and she didn't just write the story of Victoria and Abdul, she uncovered it.

“I was just driven by curiosity. I saw these portraits of him in Osborn house, and he was painted like a nobleman, holding a book,” Basu said. “Then I found his photographs, then I heard that his letters had been destroyed. And of course, that aroused my curiosity even more because what was in those letters?”

Years later, the story of the friendship is now a feature film starring academy-award winning actress Dame Judi Dench.

"Victoria and Abdul" opens in theaters around Portland this weekend.

