Z100’s Maui joins the MORE family

You probably already know his name and his voice. Now he is joining the MORE family.

Z100's Maui Hernandez will be bringing music news to MORE each week.

He started his career in radio 10 years ago here in Portland as an intern before heading to Spokane and California before coming back home, this time behind the mic.

He was inspired by listening to Z100 as a kid and still loves to try out his cartoon voices.

For more from Maui, check out his page at Facebook.com/MauiOnTheRadio.

