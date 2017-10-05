Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for child sex abuse

A former Portland man was sentenced to over 6 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse.

In May of 2014, Oregon City Police Detectives began investigating a sexual abuse case that happened over an extended period of time.

Police said Ryan Phillip Fridlund was identified as the suspect, and the victim was 4-years old when the sexual abuse began.

Fridlund was indicted by a Grand Jury in January 2017 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, Fridlund pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sex abuse. He was sentenced to 75 months in prison.

