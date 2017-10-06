Residents creeped out after man dressed as 'Slender Man' seen walking around Gresham

A scary sighting in Gresham on Thursday, a person dressed as the ‘Slender Man’ was spotted eerily walking around downtown.

Slender Man is a fictional character people may see around Halloween. He’s thin, faceless and unnaturally tall.

On Thursday, people enjoying lunch in Gresham saw him and didn’t know what to think. Some people said they were so scared they called police.

“You see heads just turning, people freaked out. He just kept looking at us,” said Randi Wicht.

“I kinda froze, I wasn’t sure if I was really seeing what I was seeing,” said Rosa Higdon. “You couldn’t tell if it was a joke or serious, you didn’t know whether to laugh or to be worried, it was kind of confusing."

“At that time I called the non-emergency number for Gresham, just with everything going on...it’s really creepy,” said Wicht.

Many said they’re on edge after a week filled with tragedy. Just that morning in Gresham there was a false report of a gun near Sam Barlow High School. It caused a lockdown that turned out to be a false alarm.

“I went to get in my car and he was like right here. He didn’t say anything he just stared at me. And I get Halloween, it’s funny and all, but I’m kind of tense right now,” said Higdon.

Gresham police said they got several calls about the Slender Man. Officers advised him to stop and he cooperated.

But, FOX 12 found out, that man will be back.

“We don’t mean any harm we just have our characters out there having fun, that’s what they are, they’re actors. We wanted to create an uproar, people to go 'hey, there’s a guy on the street, what’s he doing,'” said Nate Fultz with the House of Shadows.

Fultz said the 7 foot 1 inch Slender Man actor was promoting a local haunted house called House of Shadows.

“We can’t stop what we’re doing, we understand people are upset about it but we can’t stop doing what we do, it’s Halloween season,” said Fultz.

Locals tell FOX 12 that they understand, but wish the stranger’s advertising was clear.

“At least show you’re for a haunted house, because nobody had a clue what was going on. You saw people crossing the street, looking away and running to their car,” said Wicht.

“You never know if people are playing anymore or if they’re serious,” said Higdon.

Officers said the man didn’t do anything wrong on Thursday. Police said if the actor is out scaring the public, he should make it clear that he’s advertising a haunted house. Many people said that wasn’t the case when he was spotted on Thursday.

The haunted house said they’re thinking about adding their sign to the man’s costume.

