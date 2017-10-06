Bike lane art designed by young Portlanders installed on city streets

Artwork designed by young Portlanders has been installed in bike lanes around the city.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s striping crews recently installed the designs – the winners of this year’s Bikes to Books Coloring Contest – on Portland streets.

In May, students from Pre-K to 12th grade living in Multnomah County were invited to design bike lane art through the coloring contest, which was put on by PBOT and the Multnomah County Library.

Out of nearly 200 entries, four winning designs were chosen. The designs were judged on their originality, creativity and whimsy.

Vivian Jacobsen’s “Singing Bicycle” took first place in the Pre-K to 2nd grade bracket. Her design is located at Southeast 122nd (southbound) and Morrison.

The first-place design in the 3rd to 5th Grade bracket, “Cyclist in Space” by Brooklyn Kavanagh, is located on Southeast Taylor (westbound) at Cesar Chavez.

“Winning” by Vinhson Nguyen won first place in the 6th to 8th grade division. His design is located at SE 52nd (northbound) at Woodstock.

Chloe Unflat’s “Ride Portland” design took first place in the high school category, and it’s located at SW Sunset and Dewitt.

When asked about what bike lane art means to her, she said, “I think it’s a great way to get people to be aware of our love of biking and enjoy something special in their ride.”

PBOT said the locations for the winning designs were chosen based on proximity to the winning artist’s local Multnomah County Library branch.

