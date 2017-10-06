Stolen forklift ramp recovered; Milwaukie police searching for two suspects

Utility truck similar to the one the suspects were seen driving. (Courtesy: Milwaukie Police Department)

Milwaukie police said they have recovered a forklift ramp that was stolen from Lumber Liquidators Tuesday night.

Police said a citizen found the ramp in the Sellwood area.

The suspects who stole the ramp have not been caught. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, skinny, with brown hair.

The second suspect is also a white man in his 30s to 40s. No other physical description was available.

Police said the suspects were last seen in a white 1980's utility box-style truck, with tool boxes on both sides. There was no tailgate and a large, red, heavy object in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.

