Car rams into fence, then porch in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

A car damaged two residences and knocked down a crosswalk sign in Troutdale early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at 712 Southeast Buxton Road.

The car took out a fence before hitting a neighboring home’s front porch.

A crosswalk sign was also rammed, causing it to fall.

It was unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

