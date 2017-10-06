Deputies: Sleeping driver rams car into fence, then porch in Tro - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Sleeping driver rams car into fence, then porch in Troutdale

Posted: Updated:
TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

A car damaged two residences and knocked down a crosswalk sign in Troutdale early Friday morning after the driver fell asleep, deputies said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at 712 Southeast Buxton Road.

The car took out a fence before hitting a neighboring home’s front porch.

A crosswalk sign was also rammed, causing it to fall.

No one was injured in the crash. 

Multnomah County deputies told FOX 12 that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

The driver has not been identified and won't face any charges. 

Deputies said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

Since the driver wasn't impaired, deputies said they decided not to ticket him but wanted this incident to be a reminder of the dangers of driving while tired. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.