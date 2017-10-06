Deputies: Sleeping driver rams car into fence, then porch in Troutdale

A car damaged two residences and knocked down a crosswalk sign in Troutdale early Friday morning after the driver fell asleep, deputies said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at 712 Southeast Buxton Road.

The car took out a fence before hitting a neighboring home’s front porch.

A crosswalk sign was also rammed, causing it to fall.

No one was injured in the crash.

Multnomah County deputies told FOX 12 that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

The driver has not been identified and won't face any charges.

Deputies said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

Since the driver wasn't impaired, deputies said they decided not to ticket him but wanted this incident to be a reminder of the dangers of driving while tired.

