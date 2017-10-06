On the Go with Joe at Oregon Wedding Showcase

Joe V. walked down the aisles of the Oregon Convention Center to preview an event that aims to help plan a special day in a couple's lives.

The Oregon Wedding Expo is back in Portland for Saturday and Sunday.

The show case is full of vendors, including venues and caterers, all eager to assist in a couple’s wedded bliss.

Fashion shows are also on the agenda for brides still needing to say yes to the dress.

Here come the brides! Getting ready to go live at the #oregonweddingshowcase on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pHhZ8xJn7j — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 6, 2017

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can visit OregonWeddingShowcase.com and advance tickets are available here.

Guests who buy advance tickets can use the code "wedding" to save $3 per ticket.

