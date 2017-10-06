Blazers star Damian Lillard drops second rap album

Not only is Damian Lillard a force on the court, he also has some new rhymes: The basketball star released his sophomore rap album Thursday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard, who goes by Dame D.O.L.L.A. for his music, debuted 13 new tracks on “Confirmed,” which is now available for online streaming.

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

A few big-name rappers are featured on the album: Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Here’s the full track list:

No Punches Boss Life Switch Sides (ft. Verse Simmonds & Brookfield Duece) Run It Up (ft. Lil Wayne) Shoota (ft. Expensive Melodies) Anomaly (ft. 2 Chainz) Marshawn Lynch Trap Party (Funeral) (ft. Danny from Sobrante) 5th Of Henny One & Only The Let Down (ft. Nick Grant & BJ The Chicago Kid) Members Only (ft. Allstar Bozzle) Wonderland?

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Lillard explained the thought process behind the name of his album, writing “because there's always been something said about me spending time in the studio, even though I've always shown up and produced for my team every night… This is who I am and what I do.”

Back in July, Lillard talked to MORE’s Molly Riehl about his music.

