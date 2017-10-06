Morrison Bridge to close for two weeks starting Monday

Portland commuters who use the Morrison Bridge will soon have to use an alternate route: the bridge has a scheduled closure that starts Monday.

The Morrison Bridge will be closed up to two weeks beginning Monday at 12:01 a.m. The closure will affect all traffic: motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.

During the closure, the bridge will be getting a new layer of concrete. Two inches of concrete will be poured on the west leaf of the bridge’s lift span deck.

The new concrete on top of the new steel grate deck will provide better traction, officials explained.

The project’s contractor will also balance the counterweight to support the heavier new deck.

Multnomah County officials said the closure is necessary because “vibrations from traffic can damage new concrete while it cures, or hardens.”

The bridge is expected to reopen Sunday Oct. 22, but might open earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

After the bridge is reopened, there will still be lane closures the following week during less congested hours.

The lane closures will allow the contractor to remove construction equipment.

All six lanes of the bridge are expected to be fully open by Oct. 31.

Drivers should prepare for traffic on nearby roads and bridges, so county officials have released the following traffic plan:

Ramps between the Morrison Bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed, except for the ramp from the Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 north.

The closure will increase congestion on the Hawthorne and Burnside bridges during commute hours. Commuting drivers may want to avoid the drawbridges by:

Using the Marquam and Fremont bridges westbound in the morning to access downtown

Exiting downtown via Interstate 405 to the Marquam and Fremont bridges to access I-5 and I-84 in the afternoon

Due to construction that has closed two lanes on the Broadway Bridge, the bridge is not recommended as an alternate route.

Alert: Broadway Bridge closed from 11:30pm Sat., 10/7 to 5am, Sun., 10/8 for grain ship departure & Rall Wheel work. Use alternate routes. — MultCo Bridges (@MultCoBridges) October 6, 2017

Motorists can also access I-84 eastbound at NE Grand Avenue and NE Everett Street or NE Irving and NE 16th Ave.

Access to I-5 north on the eastside is from the ramp at NE Broadway and N Williams Ave.

I-5 south traffic can access the onramp to Highway 99E/U.S. 26.

Officials also suggest commuters consider using the MAX during the closure.

The Morrison Bridge has already been closed a few times this year for the concrete work, including a two-week closure earlier this summer.

This upcoming closure Monday might not be the last. Officials said depending on the weather, the contractor may have to close the bridge for a weekend in the spring to apply the final overlay coat to the lift span deck.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.