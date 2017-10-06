Stray pig found near Portland park, Troutdale shelter seeking owner

A pig was discovered Monday near a park in Portland, and now Multnomah County animal officials are hoping to find his owner.

A Vietnamese potbelly pig was found near Powell Butte Nature Park by Multnomah County Animal Services, according to a tweet Friday morning.

The pig was taken in by MCAS and is at their shelter in Troutdale. He has been given the name Humphrey.

MCAS described him in a Facebook post Thursday evening as about a year old. He seems to be people-oriented and knows a few tricks, like spin.

Under MCAS policy, a found animal without identification is housed for 72 hours, to see if an owner comes to claim it.

After three days, a pet becomes eligible for adoption.

As of 10 a.m., Humphrey was not listed as available for adoption on the MCAS website.

If anyone believes Humphrey is their pet, they should contact MCAS.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.