Man who caused damage during post-election Portland riot sentenced to 1 year in prison

Police said this photo shows Mateen Shaheed causing damage during a riot in Portland in November 2016. (Image: Portland Police Bureau)

On left, image released by Portland Police Bureau during riot in Portland in November 2016. Mateen Abdul Shaheed jail booking photo on right.

A man who carried out numerous acts of vandalism during the post-election riot in Portland last November has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Mateen Abdul Shaheed, 20, was arrested in November 2016 after police released photos of him and asked for the public’s help tracking him down.

One photo showed Shaheed smashing the rear window of a car at Toyota of Portland during a protest that turned into a riot on the streets of Portland following the election of President Donald Trump.

Police said Shaheed was responsible for other acts of destructive behavior, as well.

Shaheed pleaded guilty in June to three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

He was sentenced Friday to 13 months in prison and three years probation, including an alcohol treatment program.

Shaheed will also be ordered to pay restitution for an amount that has yet to be determined.

