Soldier from Washington identified as one of three U.S. commandos killed in attack in Niger

A soldier from the state of Washington was one of three U.S. commandos who were killed in an attack in Niger, according to the Department of Defense.

The American special operations commandos who were killed were identified Friday as Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia.

The soldiers were killed Wednesday in southwest Niger while on reconnaissance patrol. All three were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

They were part of a joint U.S. and Nigerien mission focused on assisting, advising and training.

The Associated Press reports four Nigerien soldiers were also killed and others from the U.S. and Niger were wounded in the attack believed to have been carried out by Islamic extremists.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Department of Defense said the incident is under investigation, but described it as “hostile fire.”

The White House said President Donald Trump was notified about the attack Wednesday night as he flew aboard Air Force One from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C.

